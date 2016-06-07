Dr. Ross Drangsholt, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drangsholt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Drangsholt, DDS
Dr. Ross Drangsholt, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Drangsholt Orthodontics9618 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 442-2499Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- United Concordia
Dr. Drangsholt and his staff are exceptional. They truly care for their patients and take the time to answer questions and specifics about the treatment plan. Dr. Drangsholt provides excellent care. He clearly practices at the highest level, and he is so approachable and kind. Finally, my dentist of many years, excellent in her own right, is in the same complex. Their offices compliment each other working in conjunction to meet my dental needs. I highly recommend this medical professional.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1396874509
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
