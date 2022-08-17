Dr. Ross Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. Ross Fox, MD
Dr. Ross Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
-
1
North Jersey Hand Therapy75 Bloomfield Ave Ste 102, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 664-9899
- 2 385 Morris Ave Ste 300, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 664-9899
-
3
Nuage Therapy & Medical Supply LLC830 Morris Tpke, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Directions (973) 664-9899
-
4
Nj Ambulatory Anesthesia Associates LLC111 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 664-9899
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Referred by orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Fox is truly a master of his craft. I had a trigger release and revisited carpel tunnel surgery. Where before you could see the scar from surgery, Dr. Fox's sutures and surgery are unrecognizable and he made the other scar disappear. GREAT staff in office, pre op and post op.
About Dr. Ross Fox, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.