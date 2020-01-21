See All Otolaryngologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Ross Gardner, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ross Gardner, MD

Dr. Ross Gardner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Gardner works at Ross E Gardner MD in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gardner's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Medical Eye Ophthalmic Care
    401 Tuscaloosa Ave SW Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 780-9655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2020
    Awesome doctor. Take time to listen to your concerns. Does not rush you in and out. Very personable.
    steve cagle — Jan 21, 2020
    About Dr. Ross Gardner, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770572810
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at Ross E Gardner MD in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

    Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Otitis Media, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

