Dr. Ross Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Hoffman, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from U Queensland and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
-
1
Delta Pathology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 898-4194
-
2
Delta Pathology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 898-4194
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mission Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
Dr Hoffman is absolutely awesome. You never feel on a rush let’s you talk and just encouraging. We drive 45 mins to see him. He truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Ross Hoffman, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1174967673
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- U Queensland
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
