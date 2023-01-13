Dr. Ross Hogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Hogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ross Hogan, MD
Dr. Ross Hogan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Hogan works at
Dr. Hogan's Office Locations
Ross Hogan, M.D., LLC215 E. Gibson Street, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In the past year Dr Hogan performed BpH surgery on me to give me a better quality of life.My wife and i had a list of questions for him,some smart and perhaps some not so smart but he answered them all..surgery went great,went home a day later .Healing process took 3to 4 weeks and haven’t looked back. Now I have no issues and got that quality of life my wife and I had hoped for….thank you Dr. Hogan and your great staff….As a 68 year old man you can say I probably made some mistakes in my life but going to Dr. Ross Hogan wasn’t one of them.
About Dr. Ross Hogan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1255591285
Education & Certifications
- LSU/Ochsner
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans
- Loyola University
- Urology
Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hogan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.