Overview

Dr. Ross Kaplan, MD is a Procedural Dermatology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Procedural Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kaplan works at Coastal Dermatology Medical & Cosmetic Center in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.