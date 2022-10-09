See All Dermatologists in Camarillo, CA
Dr. Ross Kaplan, MD

Procedural Dermatology
3.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ross Kaplan, MD is a Procedural Dermatology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Procedural Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kaplan works at Coastal Dermatology Medical & Cosmetic Center in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Dermatology Medical & Cosmetic Center
    Coastal Dermatology Medical & Cosmetic Center
3615 Las Posas Rd Ste F100, Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 484-2813

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 09, 2022
    Dr. Kaplan has been my dermatologist for many years. I have found him and his staff to be helpful and caring. Each visit is on time and always resolved my issue.
    Karen — Oct 09, 2022
    About Dr. Ross Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Procedural Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982600011
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Coastal Dermatology Medical & Cosmetic Center in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

