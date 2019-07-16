Dr. Ross Keener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Keener, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Keener, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Keener works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc4201 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 632-4000
-
2
Digestive Disease Specialists Inc - Gaillardia4811 Gaillardia Pkwy Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 751-4199
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keener?
I've been his patient for about 15 years ... he is kind and listens well.. patient and takes his time with you !
About Dr. Ross Keener, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1639153554
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keener works at
Dr. Keener has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Keener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.