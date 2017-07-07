See All Oncologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Ross Kerns, MD

Medical Oncology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ross Kerns, MD

Dr. Ross Kerns, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens, Sweetwater Hospital Association and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Kerns works at Tennessee Cancer Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN and Athens, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kerns' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Cancer Specialists
    9957 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 693-2255
  2. 2
    Tennessee Cancer Specialists Pllc
    7650 Dannaher Dr Ste 100, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 637-9330
  3. 3
    Tennessee Cancer Specialists
    1031 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN 37303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 693-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Loudoun Medical Center
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
  • Sweetwater Hospital Association
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 07, 2017
    Dr. Kerns is an amazing physician! He has treated my father four times now with his recurring lymphoma. I wouldn't want anyone else to treat my dad. He is wise, considerate and caring- I doubt there is a better oncologist in this area!
    Kimberly Gilbert in Oak Ridge, TN — Jul 07, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Ross Kerns, MD
    About Dr. Ross Kerns, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023018728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Kerns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kerns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kerns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kerns has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

