Dr. Ross Kerns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Kerns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ross Kerns, MD
Dr. Ross Kerns, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens, Sweetwater Hospital Association and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Kerns works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kerns' Office Locations
-
1
Tennessee Cancer Specialists9957 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 693-2255
-
2
Tennessee Cancer Specialists Pllc7650 Dannaher Dr Ste 100, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 637-9330
-
3
Tennessee Cancer Specialists1031 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (865) 693-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Sweetwater Hospital Association
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerns?
Dr. Kerns is an amazing physician! He has treated my father four times now with his recurring lymphoma. I wouldn't want anyone else to treat my dad. He is wise, considerate and caring- I doubt there is a better oncologist in this area!
About Dr. Ross Kerns, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1023018728
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerns works at
Dr. Kerns has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.