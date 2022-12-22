Dr. Ross Kommor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kommor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Kommor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Kommor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of Ky Coll of Med, Lexington Ky and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Kommor works at
Locations
GI Specialists of Georgia118 Mill St Ste 110, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (678) 741-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time so I was a bit nervous. The Dr and staff were incredible!! They really put me at ease. It was very quick and easy and was in and out before I knew it. I was extremely pleased with everything.
About Dr. Ross Kommor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1972588051
Education & Certifications
- University Hosp, Inc, Gastroenterology University Hosp, Inc, Internal Medicine
- Univ of Ky Coll of Med, Lexington Ky
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
