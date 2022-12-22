Overview

Dr. Ross Kommor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of Ky Coll of Med, Lexington Ky and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Kommor works at Gastrointestinal Spec Georgia in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.