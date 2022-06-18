Overview

Dr. Ross Lipton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Lipton works at Pain Institute of Long Island in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.