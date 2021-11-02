Dr. Lynds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross Lynds, MD
Overview of Dr. Ross Lynds, MD
Dr. Ross Lynds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Lynds' Office Locations
1
Ophthalmology Specialists of Texas P.A.5441 Health Center Dr, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 673-9806Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
2
Strategic Clinical Research Group LLC101 Chuckwagon Trl, Willow Park, TX 76087 Directions (325) 673-9806Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
3
Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.1100 SE 1st St Ste A, Mineral Wells, TX 76067 Directions (325) 673-9806Friday8:00am - 1:00pm
4
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lynds is an exceptional Doctor!
About Dr. Ross Lynds, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynds works at
Dr. Lynds has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.