Overview of Dr. Ross Marburger, MD

Dr. Ross Marburger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Marburger works at Hand Center Of Evansville in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.