Overview of Dr. Ross Mazo, MD

Dr. Ross Mazo, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Mazo works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.