Dr. Ross McFarland, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus, Estes Park Health, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.



Dr. McFarland works at UCHealth Cancer Center in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Scottsbluff, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.