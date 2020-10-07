Dr. Ross Meidinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meidinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Meidinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Meidinger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Meidinger works at
Locations
-
1
Sanford Health Psychology801 Broadway N Fl 3, Fargo, ND 58102 Directions (701) 234-2000
-
2
Meritcare Same Day Surgery321 8th Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102 Directions (701) 234-2525
-
3
Sanford Broadway Clinic737 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102 Directions (701) 234-2525Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Broadway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meidinger?
Dr. Meidinger goes above and beyond in listening, understanding, and finding a treatment that works for you. I also know that he recommends only the necessary treatment and does not recommend treatments or medications that are likely costly but not beneficial. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Ross Meidinger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1043420722
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meidinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meidinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meidinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meidinger works at
Dr. Meidinger has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meidinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meidinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meidinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meidinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meidinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.