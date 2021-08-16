Overview

Dr. Ross Michel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Michel works at Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Neurology in Arroyo Grande, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.