Dr. Ross Mohr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Mohr, DMD
Overview
Dr. Ross Mohr, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh.
Dr. Mohr works at
Locations
-
1
Holly Ave7500 Holly Ave NE Ste 2, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 316-7223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohr?
This is a totally awesome Orthodontic Office! My child and I have had excellent care with Dr. Mohr and his wonderful staff. The office is very friendly and is absolutely the “State-of-the-art” in orthodontic treatment! Dr. Mohr provides the highest level of knowledge in techniques and procedures! I highly recommend this office for orthodontic treatment!
About Dr. Ross Mohr, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1770655623
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco
- Travis Air Force Base
- University Of Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mohr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.