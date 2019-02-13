See All Family Doctors in Brighton, MI
Overview

Dr. Ross Morell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Morell works at MDVIP - Brighton, Michigan in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Brighton, Michigan
    5865 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 212-3381

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 13, 2019
    My health (and therefore my life) have improved dramatically since I began seeing Dr. Morell 2 years ago as my Primary Care Provider. He's interested in long-term, meaningful change versus quick fixes, and he helps you get there if you're willing to put in the work. Highly recommended!
    Katie in Brighton, MI — Feb 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ross Morell, DO
    About Dr. Ross Morell, DO

    Family Medicine
    English
    Male
    1245281633
    Education & Certifications

    MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
    • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
    • University Hospital - University of Michigan

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Morell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morell works at MDVIP - Brighton, Michigan in Brighton, MI. View the full address on Dr. Morell’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Morell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

