Dr. Ross Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Nathan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ross Nathan, MD
Dr. Ross Nathan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Nathan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nathan's Office Locations
-
1
The Hand & Wrist Center3918 Long Beach Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 424-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nathan?
Front desk receptionist rude, Dr. Nathan very condescending will never refer nor return. Wasn’t comfortable asking questions , terrible bedside manner
About Dr. Ross Nathan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013957679
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U Mc
- Nyu Sch Med-Bellevue Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan works at
Dr. Nathan has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nathan speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.