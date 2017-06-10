See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Ross Nochimson, DO

Pain Medicine
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ross Nochimson, DO

Dr. Ross Nochimson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Nochimson works at Highlands Intervntnal Pain Mgmt in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nochimson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Highlands Intervntnal Pain Mgmt
    1187 Main Ave Ste 3D, Clifton, NJ 07011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 772-8001
  2. 2
    855 Valley Rd Ste 3, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 772-8001
  3. 3
    Sweetwater Chiropractic
    2050 Eastchester Rd Ste 203, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 684-2430

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 10, 2017
Dr. Nochimson is wonderful, very patient, and really takes the time to talk to his patients. I would definitely recommend him to family and friends. Thank you for all your help Dr. Nochimson!
Maria Hopper — Jun 10, 2017
Photo: Dr. Ross Nochimson, DO
About Dr. Ross Nochimson, DO

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154324234
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nochimson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nochimson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nochimson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nochimson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nochimson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nochimson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

