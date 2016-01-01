Overview

Dr. Ross Pacini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Pacini works at Bryan Heart - Suite 600 in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.