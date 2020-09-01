Dr. Ross Perko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Perko, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan

How was your appointment with Dr. Perko?
Dr. Perko is an amazing pediatric oncologist and great with kids. He treated our teen along with the rest of the staff. The care and attention was constant throughout treatment. Very in depth and nothing was missed, ignore or brushed aside. He works closely with Dr. Watson and Dr. Wierma as a team and make it feel like your child is the only patient being treated. At first diagnosis, I considered the mayo and metro hospitals but this department is top notch. I consider Dr. Perko to be a world class specialist. If not for his hometown roots, he would surely be working in a top 10 Cancer Center
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093986176
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
