Overview of Dr. Ross Reul, MD

Dr. Ross Reul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Reul works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.