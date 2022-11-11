Dr. Ross Seibel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seibel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Seibel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ross Seibel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Medical Surgery Center2450 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-8660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Siebel in clinic as well as operatively for procedures and was treated very professionally but honestly about what he could offer and issues that may need to be addressed further with my surgeon, PT or other therapists. I had scoliosis corrective surgery, 4 cervical fusions, 1 lumbar, have DDD and spondylitis. He cannot fix everybody and every condition…nor spend an hour explaining why. Some patients may be referred that shouldn’t have been or don’t want to take no for an answer. I get it, being in pain is no fun!!! But I feel like he has taken a bad rap here and can only do so much depending on the specific patient/condition. I would trust him and his fabulous PA Robago to care for my friends or family members.
About Dr. Ross Seibel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1710958699
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
