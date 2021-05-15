Dr. Ross Simafranca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simafranca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Simafranca, MD
Overview of Dr. Ross Simafranca, MD
Dr. Ross Simafranca, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI.
Dr. Simafranca's Office Locations
Westside Surgical Services LLC91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 310, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 676-9270
The Queen's Medical Center West Oahu91-2141 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Simafranca was definitely the most genuine doctor ive met. I came to him with a small hernia that was causing me umbilical pains. I also explained to him that I’ve been having stomach issues & he was able to order me a test that confirmed his suspensions. Turns out I needed to have my gallbladder removed as well! Dr. Simafranca is A+ rating!
About Dr. Ross Simafranca, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simafranca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simafranca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simafranca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simafranca has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simafranca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Simafranca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simafranca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simafranca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simafranca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.