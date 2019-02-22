Overview

Dr. Ross Summer, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University-New Orleans and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Summer works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.