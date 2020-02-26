Dr. Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross Tatum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Tatum, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Tatum works at
Locations
Ross Tatum, MD3815 Lisbon St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 989-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to numerous psychiatrists over the past 22 tears and Dr. Tatum is BY FAR the best. He's extremely knowledgable, personable and very caring in regards to his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ross Tatum, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1366524993
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatum.
