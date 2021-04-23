See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.8 (400)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS

Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Dr. Wlodawsky works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Wlodawsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery - Southside
    11319 Polo Pl, Midlothian, VA 23113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 794-0794
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Brandermill
    6031 HARBOUR PARK DR, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 608-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 401 ratings
    Patient Ratings (401)
    5 Star
    (358)
    4 Star
    (31)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wlodawsky?

    Apr 23, 2021
    I want to personally THANK Dr. Wlodawsky and his team at the 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, VA location for taking such AWESOME care of my son on April 21, 2021. My son has struggled with dental issues since he was four. He said yesterday while in recovery from having 2 teeth extracted and socket preservations put in for future implants that "THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO GO!! All he could remember yesterday is hearing people talk during his surgery LOL or so he thinks :) 23 years ago I lost my daddy due to a random act of violence. People all said his legacy was his smile. With Dr. Wlodawsky my son will carry on his grandpa's legacy of his smile!! THANKS AGAIN Dr. Wlodawsky!
    Billie Jean Smith — Apr 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wlodawsky to family and friends

    Dr. Wlodawsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wlodawsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS.

    About Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174584981
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wlodawsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wlodawsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wlodawsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wlodawsky works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wlodawsky’s profile.

    401 patients have reviewed Dr. Wlodawsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wlodawsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wlodawsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wlodawsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ross Wlodawsky, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.