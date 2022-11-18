Dr. Ross Wodicka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wodicka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Wodicka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ross Wodicka, MD
Dr. Ross Wodicka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia Hospitals and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Wodicka's Office Locations
Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute5597 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 958-4800Tuesday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pmSaturday8:15am - 5:15pm
Holy Cross Healthplex1000 NE 56th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Directions (954) 958-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross Wodicka is a great orthopedic surgeon. My injuries were two partial (25-40%) rotator cuff tears, a SLAP tear (an injury to the ring of cartilage that surrounds the socket of the shoulder joint) , and bone spurs. Fortunately I was able to have the relatively new “Regeneten patch” procedure. You should ask about it. It's a more natural and lower cost approach where after the damaged part of the rotator cuff is scraped away, a small piece of collagen from a cow is internally stapled to the rotator cuff. That collagen then integrates into your own body’s collagen over the next few months to provide rotator cuff healing. The patch procedure has a much faster recovery time, less pain med needs, less time sleeping reclined, faster start of physical therapy, and faster return to normal activities. Doctor Wodicka and his staff also thoroughly explained things and guided me to a very good physical therapy place near me (Barwis). I highly recommend going to Dr. Wodicka.
About Dr. Ross Wodicka, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063737492
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
- University Of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wodicka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wodicka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wodicka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wodicka has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wodicka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wodicka speaks Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Wodicka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wodicka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wodicka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wodicka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.