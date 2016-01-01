Overview of Dr. Khalaf Rossa, MD

Dr. Khalaf Rossa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Rossa works at Haroutioun S Shahinian, MD in El Paso, TX with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.