Overview of Dr. Rossana Lopez, MD

Dr. Rossana Lopez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Rossana Lopez MD PA in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Acidosis and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.