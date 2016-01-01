Dr. Rostom Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rostom Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rostom Rivera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|University of The Philippines System / Institute of Health Science and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Clare Hospital.
Rivera Rostom D MD7808 Pacific Ave Ste 4, Tacoma, WA 98408 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1366511552
- Euclid Hosp
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|University of The Philippines System / Institute of Health Science
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Clare Hospital
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rivera using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.