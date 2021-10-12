Overview of Dr. Roswell Dorsett, DO

Dr. Roswell Dorsett, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Dorsett works at Unity Health Network Neurology & Neuroscience in Akron, OH with other offices in Ravenna, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.