Dr. Roswell Pfister, MD
Overview of Dr. Roswell Pfister, MD
Dr. Roswell Pfister, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Roswell R Pfister MD PC2198 Columbiana Rd Ste 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 877-2837
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Back in the late 1980s our son had acathamoeba keretitis - Dr. Pfister made the diagnosis. In time his cornea broke that required a cornea transplant. This son is now in his 50s and that cornea has served him well - over 30 years. Other eye doctors that see his eye remark how well that procedure was done. We are very grateful to Dr. Pfister who was very diligent in trying to help our son then when the condition went from bad to worse he did a fine job in transplanting the cornea and how it has endured since.
About Dr. Roswell Pfister, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1891727335
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm
- University Mich
- Los Angeles Co Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pfister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfister has seen patients for Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.