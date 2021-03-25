See All Ophthalmologists in Vestavia Hills, AL
Dr. Roswell Pfister, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roswell Pfister, MD

Dr. Roswell Pfister, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Pfister works at Roswell R Pfister MD PC in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pfister's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roswell R Pfister MD PC
    2198 Columbiana Rd Ste 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 877-2837

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    About Dr. Roswell Pfister, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891727335
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass EE Infirm
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Mich
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles Co Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roswell Pfister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pfister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pfister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pfister works at Roswell R Pfister MD PC in Vestavia Hills, AL. View the full address on Dr. Pfister’s profile.

    Dr. Pfister has seen patients for Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

