Overview of Dr. Rotanna Adefowokan, MD

Dr. Rotanna Adefowokan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Adefowokan works at Women's Health Center in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.