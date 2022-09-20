See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hallandale Beach, FL
Dr. Rotem Amir, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (66)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rotem Amir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University|U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Amir works at Dr. Amir's Weight Loss and Metabolism Center in Hallandale Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Amirs Weight Loss and Metabolism Center
    1250 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 700, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 302-8161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rotem Amir, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871603290
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida Health System Nonprofit C
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University|U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rotem Amir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amir works at Dr. Amir's Weight Loss and Metabolism Center in Hallandale Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Amir’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Amir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

