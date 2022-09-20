Overview

Dr. Rotem Amir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University|U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Amir works at Dr. Amir's Weight Loss and Metabolism Center in Hallandale Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

