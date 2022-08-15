Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgavish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD
Overview
Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Elgavish works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Neurodiagnostics4 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 150, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-2883Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rocky Mountain Neurology PC10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 125, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 790-8899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elgavish?
Dr.Elgavish listens to your concerns and symptoms and considers alternative medications when appropriate. I have seeing him for seven years.
About Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1437366473
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Neurology - UAB Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elgavish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elgavish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elgavish works at
Dr. Elgavish has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elgavish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgavish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgavish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgavish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgavish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.