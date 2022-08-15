Overview

Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Elgavish works at Colorado Neurodiagnostics in Littleton, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.