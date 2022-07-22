Overview of Dr. Roul Sircar, MD

Dr. Roul Sircar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Sircar works at Roul R Sircar MD in Acworth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.