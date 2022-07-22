See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Acworth, GA
Dr. Roul Sircar, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roul Sircar, MD

Dr. Roul Sircar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Sircar works at Roul R Sircar MD in Acworth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sircar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roul R. Sircar M.d. PC
    4450 Calibre Xing NW Ste 1224, Acworth, GA 30101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 974-6550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Roul Sircar, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roul Sircar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sircar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sircar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sircar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Sircar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sircar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sircar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sircar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

