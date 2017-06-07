Dr. Roula Aldahhak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldahhak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roula Aldahhak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roula Aldahhak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Aldahhak works at
Locations
-
1
Monteleone Hall1438 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-6082
-
2
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-6082
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aldahhak?
Be respectful and she will listen. She was the first doctor in years to formulate a plan, and didn't pass me off to someone else. She listens and genuinely cares. She is matter-of-fact, and she can process information quickly. She treats me as a whole person, and also passes down some pretty great life advice and observations.
About Dr. Roula Aldahhak, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1033116165
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- University Of Damascus
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldahhak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldahhak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldahhak works at
Dr. Aldahhak speaks Arabic.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldahhak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldahhak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldahhak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldahhak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.