Dr. Rouzbeh Afsari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rouzbeh Afsari, MD
Dr. Rouzbeh Afsari, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Afsari works at
Dr. Afsari's Office Locations
Kidney Disease Medical Group Inc.1505 Wilson Ter Ste 155, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 500-4055Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Gladys B Hoed MD1500 S Central Ave Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 242-0475
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Afsari is an excellent physician. He is very smart, skilled and has an incredible bedside manner. My dad is his patient and you would think that my dad is his only patient with the kind of attention that my dad gets from him. I love that Dr. Afsari is easily reachable via phone. He spends a tremendous time explaining the disease process to his patients and families. I also love that he involves the family with his patients’ care. You can tell that he truly cares about his patients and about what he does. He is one of the best!
About Dr. Rouzbeh Afsari, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afsari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afsari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afsari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afsari has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afsari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Afsari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afsari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afsari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afsari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.