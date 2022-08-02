Overview of Dr. Rouzbeh Afsari, MD

Dr. Rouzbeh Afsari, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Afsari works at Kidney Disease Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.