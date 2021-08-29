See All Plastic Surgeons in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani, MD

Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from Tulane Univ Sch of Med/Tulane U Hosp & Clin and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Kordestani works at The Associates A Plastic Surgery Group in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kordestani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Associates A Plastic Surgery Group
    3501 S Soncy Rd Ste 126, Amarillo, TX 79119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 322-5438
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Absent Breasts and Nipples
Blepharochalasis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Treatment frequency



Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Head Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Partial Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thigh Conditions Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 29, 2021
Dr. Kordestani is an extremely skilled, patient surgeon. I cannot thank him enough for his services and kindness. He is a gifted Godsent angel. Highly recommend his services.
Anonymous — Aug 29, 2021
Photo: Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani, MD
About Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Persian
NPI Number
  • 1427039130
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Residency
  • Ucsf East-Bay Surgical Residency
Internship
  • University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Tulane Univ Sch of Med/Tulane U Hosp & Clin
Undergraduate School
  • Uc Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kordestani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kordestani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kordestani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kordestani works at The Associates A Plastic Surgery Group in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kordestani’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kordestani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kordestani.

