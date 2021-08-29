Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kordestani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani, MD
Overview of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani, MD
Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from Tulane Univ Sch of Med/Tulane U Hosp & Clin and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Kordestani's Office Locations
The Associates A Plastic Surgery Group3501 S Soncy Rd Ste 126, Amarillo, TX 79119 Directions (806) 322-5438Friday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday11:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Dr. Kordestani is an extremely skilled, patient surgeon. I cannot thank him enough for his services and kindness. He is a gifted Godsent angel. Highly recommend his services.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French and Persian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ucsf East-Bay Surgical Residency
- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Tulane Univ Sch of Med/Tulane U Hosp & Clin
- Uc Berkeley
Dr. Kordestani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kordestani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kordestani works at
Dr. Kordestani speaks French and Persian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kordestani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kordestani.
