Dr. Rouzbeh Langroudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rouzbeh Langroudi, MD
Dr. Rouzbeh Langroudi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Langroudi works at
Dr. Langroudi's Office Locations
Kentucky Clinic- Wing C740 N Limestone Fl 1, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5533Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Motiei was very attentive to my concerns and with his guidance a decision was determined. He was candid about the surgery and its outcome, which I appreciated.
About Dr. Rouzbeh Langroudi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1497285886
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langroudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langroudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langroudi works at
Dr. Langroudi speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Langroudi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langroudi.
