Overview of Dr. Rovena Reagan, MD

Dr. Rovena Reagan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Reagan works at Womens Healthcare Research Corp. in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.