Dr. Rowen Diano II, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.8 (21)
Call for new patient details
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rowen Diano II, MD

Dr. Rowen Diano II, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Diano II works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Glen Ridge, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diano II's Office Locations

  1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group
    311 Bay Ave Ste 300, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 798-4777
  2
    Dr. Rowen G Diano
    33 N Fullerton Ave Ste 1, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 744-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Hypotension
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 16, 2022
    He is the only one who helped me when I'm having so much pain in my stomach he is the best!!!
    — Feb 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rowen Diano II, MD
    About Dr. Rowen Diano II, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992862585
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diano II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diano II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diano II has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diano II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Diano II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diano II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diano II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diano II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

