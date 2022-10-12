Overview of Dr. Rowena Achin, MD

Dr. Rowena Achin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EPISCOPAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Achin works at Intergrative Healthcare Network in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.