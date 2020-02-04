Overview of Dr. Rowena Desouza, MD

Dr. Rowena Desouza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Desouza works at The Urology Group, P.C. in Memphis, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN and Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.