Dr. Rowena Desouza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rowena Desouza, MD
Dr. Rowena Desouza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Desouza's Office Locations
1
Urology Group PC6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-8158
2
Saint Francis Hospital-bartlett2986 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 767-8158
3
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital - Germantown7691 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 758-7770
4
Baptist East Location2996 Kate Bond Rd Ste 211, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 767-8158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desouza is caring and conscientious and is an excellent surgeon. My wife’s surgery went perfectly.
About Dr. Rowena Desouza, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desouza has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desouza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
