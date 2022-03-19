Overview of Dr. Rowena Gonzales-Chambers, MD

Dr. Rowena Gonzales-Chambers, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital and Summers County Arh Hospital.



Dr. Gonzales-Chambers works at Princeton Hematology and Oncology in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Function Test, Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.