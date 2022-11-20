Overview of Dr. Rowena McBeath, MD

Dr. Rowena McBeath, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. McBeath works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, De Quervain's Disease and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.