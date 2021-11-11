Overview

Dr. Wendy Nazareno, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Nazareno works at Montgomery Primary Medicine Associates in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.