Dr. Roberson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowland Roberson, MD
Overview of Dr. Rowland Roberson, MD
Dr. Rowland Roberson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County, Magnolia Regional Health Center, North Mississippi Health Services, North Mississippi Medical Center - Iuka, North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory and Trace Regional Hospital.
Dr. Roberson's Office Locations
North East Orthopaedics PA4381 S Eason Blvd Ste 102, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-3380
Sogm Oxford100 Baptist Memorial Cir Ste 330, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 767-4200
Specialty Orthopedic Group of Mississippi Pllc1211 S Gloster St Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 767-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- North Mississippi Health Services
- North Mississippi Medical Center - Iuka
- North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory
- Trace Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a partial knee replacement and am totally happy with Dr Roberson.
About Dr. Rowland Roberson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberson.
